Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

