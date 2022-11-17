Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 9.0%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APRE opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aprea Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

