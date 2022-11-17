Rosenblatt Securities Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 410,828 shares of company stock worth $9,905,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

