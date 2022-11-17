Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 33.3% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

