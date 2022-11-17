Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) PT Lowered to $3.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

MKFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Markforged Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE MKFG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.30. Markforged has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Markforged

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,987 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 7.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 15,191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 20.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,969 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

