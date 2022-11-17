Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) PT Lowered to $3.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.
MKFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Markforged Stock Down 6.4 %
NYSE MKFG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.30. Markforged has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
