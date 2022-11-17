Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 6.8%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of ALVR opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $701.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 11,334 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $95,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 188,875 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 66.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $9,724,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

