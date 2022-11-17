Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 6.8%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Shares of ALVR opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $701.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $21.49.
In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 11,334 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $95,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
