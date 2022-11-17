Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rises By 5.6%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Amarin
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth $192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 14.3% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 98.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amarin Stock Down 4.7 %
AMRN stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
