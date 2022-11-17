Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 349 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,470,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

EYE stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

