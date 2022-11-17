Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $129.24 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

