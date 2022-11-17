Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 104,268 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of URTH opened at $112.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21.

