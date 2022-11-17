iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $238.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

