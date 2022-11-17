Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VAC opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

