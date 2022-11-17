Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 353.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,263 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Stericycle worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of SRCL opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $62.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

