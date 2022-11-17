CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of CRA International worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CRA International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in CRA International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $119.08 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

CRAI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

