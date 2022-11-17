Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

