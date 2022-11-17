Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PFE opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

