Shell Asset Management Co. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Teleflex by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

