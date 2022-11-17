Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 75,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

