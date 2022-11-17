Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Agilysys worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

