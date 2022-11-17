Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 129,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $6,263,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

