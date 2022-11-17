Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Olin worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE OLN opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.