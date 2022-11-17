Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,126 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after buying an additional 1,581,963 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 753,639 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 743,525 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,041,000 after buying an additional 485,473 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $66.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

