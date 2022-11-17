Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.39 Million in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CNO opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.