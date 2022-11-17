Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 78.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

