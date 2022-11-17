Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,614 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in IMAX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IMAX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.