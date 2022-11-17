Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $312.82 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.11 and a 200-day moving average of $316.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

