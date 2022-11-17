Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $34,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $414.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

