Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Hasbro worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

