California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Catalent worth $31,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity

Catalent Stock Performance

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.