The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Cut by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $45,154,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

