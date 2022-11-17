California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,205 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of PPL worth $40,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 337,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

