California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 254,890 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,890 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of PG&E worth $32,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.