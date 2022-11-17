Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.