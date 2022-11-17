Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,677 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

