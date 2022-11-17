Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

