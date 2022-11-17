California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $42,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after purchasing an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

