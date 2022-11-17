General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

