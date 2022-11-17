California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 64,811 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

