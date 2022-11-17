Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Sprout Social worth $42,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sprout Social by 21.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 177,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $502,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,401. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

