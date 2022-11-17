California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 105,547 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.