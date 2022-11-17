CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

