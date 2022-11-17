Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,340 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,127.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 850.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

SHOP opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

