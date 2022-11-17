Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

EMR opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

