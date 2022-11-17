California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 120,154 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,154 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Huntington Bancshares worth $33,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 391.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 69.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

