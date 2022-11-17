Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

CINF stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -294.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.