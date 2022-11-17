California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $42,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

