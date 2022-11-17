Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in LKQ by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $54.31 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.