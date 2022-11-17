California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Waters worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters stock opened at $329.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average is $315.40.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

