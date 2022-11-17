California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $43,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

