Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 496 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 564.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,056. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

